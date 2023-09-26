Sweep of illegal labor in Cyprus

In a series of targeted measures and inspections by Cyprus’ Ministry of Labor and Social Insurance and the Ministry of Interior, 204 illegal workers and 98 undeclared workers were found to be working at businesses, and as a result, administrative fines of 157,900 euros were issued against these companies in less than a month.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the Ministry of Labor, the targeted checks were carried out as part of a campaign that began on August 28 and ended on September 22.

The announcement stated that 418 inspections were carried out by the Inspection Service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Insurance, mainly at construction sites, leisure centers and hotels, and 1,387 employers were checked.

Of these, 98 or 7% were undeclared, of whom 66% or 67 people were foreigners from third countries, the ministry said, adding that administrative fines totaling €157,900 were issued.

According to the data, of the 1,387 employers, 36% or 502 people were foreigners from non-European Union countries. An important finding is that of the 502 persons (third-country nationals) identified, 40.6% or 204 persons were illegally employed.