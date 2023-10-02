Over 60,000 card devices still lie idle

Over 60,000 card terminals (POS) are inactive as their owners do not use them at their business.

Most plumbers, electricians and freelancers active in the construction industry in general, despite having a POS, do not use it or their transactions do not involve cards.

Out of approximately 750,000 POS (the precise number of which will be established upon completion of the registration that has been initiated) in the country, some 8% are not used at all.

At the same time, there are also professionals who use their POS machines only at times. That is, there are professionals who have issued between one and 10 POS receipts in a year.

Completing the POS register will provide valuable information to the tax administration. Its creation marks the first phase of the POS interface with cash registers. At the same time, it will help the audit mechanism, which will turn its attention to those businesses and professionals which rarely issue receipts or whose devices are inactive. With this data, checks will be launched in order to establish whether the taxpayers are consistent with their tax obligations and specifically whether they issue receipts.