Nicosia is expected to announce measures to alleviate the impact of inflation by end-October, while in early 2024 the Cypriot government plans to implement the new green tax on fuel, together with compensatory measures, Finance Minister Makis Keravnos said while handing over the 2024 state budget to Parliament Speaker Annita Demetriou.

