Measures against tax evasion

The first set of measures to reduce tax evasion is to be submitted to Parliament within the month, while the second is expected to be announced in November, targeting freelancers who evade taxes.

“The system we will adopt will lead those who evade taxes today – because they do not pay their taxes – to pay more not because the tax rates will increase, but because there will be a system,” noted National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis speaking on Skai TV.

As the minister said, six out of 10 professionals declare annual earnings below 10,000 euros, in other words “six out of 10 declare an income lower than the income of their employee, if they have an employee, who is paid the minimum wage, which defies logic.”

The following measures are promoted through the first bill: completion of the cash register-POS interconnection; making electronic invoices mandatory; completion of the MyDATA process; making possession of an electronic payment system by retailers mandatory; activation of a digital consignment note, on a pilot basis at the beginning of 2024 and in full by the end of the year; establishment of payment of welfare benefits through bank cards; and listing smuggling offenders so that they have no chance of working with other companies.