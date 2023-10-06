ECONOMY

PM hears Dimand’s plans for Fix brewery in Thessaloniki

The development of the former Fix brewery in Thessaloniki is a project of significance to Greece, not just the northern city, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday, during the presentation of plans by developer Dimand.

The project will include the first bioclimate business park (Hub 26) next to the abandoned brewery, whose facilities will also be put to use on the land to be developed, which totals 30,000 square meters.

Mitsotakis said, “Every time I visit Thessaloniki for the Thessaloniki International Fair, I choose to stay in the western part, and every time I passed this emblematic, abandoned building, I kept thinking, ‘When will someone who understands the huge development opportunity show up?’ in the area we stand today.”

According to media reports in the summer, the investment is worth at least 150 million euros and will include a hotel, eateries and apartments. 

