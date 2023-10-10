Greece gets three awards from WITSA

Greece collected three awards from the World Innovation, Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA), which represents almost the entire international technology market, at the World Innovation and Technology Conference held for 2023 in Malaysia, with the participation of more than 3,000 delegates from 80 countries.

The General Secretariat of Information Systems and Digital Governance received the first prize in the category Digital Transformation of the Year for the Public Sector for the Interoperability Center and the second prize in the Digital Opportunity/Inclusion category for the Public Sector, for the MyDeskLive service.

The Interoperability Center is a central hub for the interconnection of all state information systems, in order to directly obtain the required operational data for the digital services to citizens and businesses and the processing of administrative procedures.

MyDeskLive is an innovative digital platform that enables individuals and legal entities to schedule appointments for transactions with the agencies, either in person or by video conference through the same digital environment.

To date, over 400,000 such digital appointments have taken place. Furthermore, WITSA awarded IDIKA, a supervised entity of the Ministry of Digital Governance, with the Global Innovation & Tech Excellence Award in the category of innovative eHealth solutions.

The award is a recognition of the importance of the information system developed by IDIKA for the implementation together with the Ministry of Health of the Fofi Gennimata Program regarding breast cancer tests.