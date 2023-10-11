ECONOMY

Theocharis to lead Greek delegation at annual IMF meeting

File photo.

Deputy Finance Minister Haris Theocharis will lead Greece’s delegation to the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Marrakech.

Accompanying him on this mission will be Dimitris Tsakonas, General Director of the Public Debt Management Agency, and Michalis Masourakis, Greece’s representative to the IMF.

The Greek delegation will engage in a series of meetings with key figures from influential international organizations that play a pivotal role in shaping global economic developments. These organizations include Morgan Stanley, Citibank, Nomura, the European Development Bank, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, among others.

Additionally, the delegation will meet with prominent rating agencies like Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s. Furthermore, discussions will take place with counterparts from various ministries both within and outside the European Union. [AMNA]

