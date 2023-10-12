Greece’s privatization revenue target over €5 bln in 2024

Greece hopes to raise more than 5 billion euros in 2024 from the sale of state assets including a stake in Athens International Airport and concession deals for two toll roads, a senior privatization official said on Wednesday.

That target would be the highest sum raised from privatizations in a single year, Dimitris Politis, the chief executive officer of the country’s privatization agency TAIPED, told Reuters.

He said the figure included an estimated €1.5 billion from the long-term concession of Egnatia Odos, a 658-kilometer toll highway in the north. Greece had earlier earmarked €2 billion in privatization revenues for 2023 and €3.3 billion for 2024.

Two other big-ticket transactions, the sale of a 30% stake in Athens Airport via an initial public offering (IPO) and the long-term concession of Attiki Odos, will help raise “the highest ever proceeds in a year” in 2024, Politis said.

The country aims to list Athens Airport in the first quarter and the sale could fetch over €750 million, Politis said, adding that Germany-based manager AviAlliance, holder of a 40% stake, will acquire a further 10% at a premium over the IPO price.

Last month, the privatization agency named GEK Terna as preferred investor for the 25-year operation of Attiki Odos, with the company offering €3.27 billion.

Greece hopes to close the deal on that concession by next October, Politis said.

He added that by end-2023, Athens also plans to launch the sale of a 67% stake in Lavrio port and invite bids for marinas on Corfu and the Gulf of Corinth.

Cruise operators have already expressed interest in Lavrio.

The sale would help it grow its yacht and cruise operations further, Politis said. [Reuters]