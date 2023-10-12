SEV proposes more reforms

Lower labor taxes, a new framework of labor relations, increased participation by women, young people and recently pensioned-off people in the labor market, and a brain gain were the proposals that Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) Chairman Dimitris Papalexopoulos referred to on Tuesday.

He made his statements during an open event at SEV’s annual general assembly meeting, in the framework of a conversation with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

He reported that middle managers experienced the greatest unfairness through the taxation system, but added that besides a lack of managers, there was also a lack of working hands.

SEV’s chairman said that in terms of the energy cost, Greece could end up on the winning side from the energy transition and become independent or even an energy exporter. But until then, he cautioned, Greece will face great challenges regarding high energy costs. Papalexopoulos presented four proposals for the energy issue: the acceleration of investments in energy infrastructure; more generous support of investments in green transition; securing a well-operating and interconnected energy market; and guaranteeing competitive energy costs.