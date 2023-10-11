ECONOMY CONSUMER PRICES

Inflation tamed, but not for food and services

Inflation was at its lowest level since the beginning of the year in September, reaching 1.6%, but this does not mean that the price hikes in basic food items and services are not continuing.

Food inflation fell below 10% for the first time since April 2022 and stood at 9.4% in September.

Of course, this does not in any way mean a reduction in prices, but a slowdown in the rate at which prices grow, while on a monthly basis a new increase of 0.2% was recorded. Indeed, in basic foodstuffs, such as olive oil and cereals, the price increase in September 2023 compared to August 2023 is much higher, exceeding 6%, a particularly big hike in one month. 

