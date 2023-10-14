ECONOMY AIR TRANSPORT

Cyprus Air, TUS suspend Tel Aviv flights

Cyprus Air, TUS suspend Tel Aviv flights

Cyprus Airways and TUS have announced the temporary suspension of their Larnaca-Tel Aviv routes, effective immediately.

In a press release, Cyprus Airways announced that flight CY311 arrived back at Larnaca’s Hermes International Airport safely at 4.10 p.m. on Thursday, being the final flight on the route for the time being.

Paul Sies, CEO of Cyprus Airways, said: “The decision to suspend our Larnaca-Tel Aviv route wasn’t made lightly, but safety has and will always be our highest priority. We stand in solidarity with all those affected and will do everything in our power to recommence operations when it is safe to do so.”

The airline will continue to closely monitor the situation and collaborate with international and local authorities. Further updates regarding the resumption of the route will be communicated as soon as they are available, it concluded.

TUS Airways, a Cyprus-based carrier, also announced the suspension of all flights to and from Tel Aviv, effective from Saturday. This decision impacts routes between Tel Aviv and Larnaca and Paphos, as well as services to Athens and Iraklio on Crete.

In the preceding week, from Saturday (October 7, when the Hamas attack began) to Friday, October 13, TUS operated its scheduled flights at the mentioned airports, while adding more than 25 extra flights to and from Tel Aviv to assist passengers in reaching their destinations.

Philip Saunders, first commercial director of TUS Airways, expressed the airline’s deep regret at the necessity to suspend the Tel Aviv flights. He emphasized that safety remains their top priority, and this decision followed a comprehensive assessment of the evolving situation in Israel. The airline’s staff and flight crew had diligently worked to enhance the air link with Israel by operating additional flights. TUS is committed to re-establishing the connection between Cyprus and Tel Aviv, with a goal to resume flights when safety and feasibility permits.

TUS Airways will continue daily evaluations of the situation and aims to restart flights as soon as conditions allow. The airline advised passengers whose flights have been canceled not to contact its call center due to high call volumes, assuring that refunds for affected passengers will be processed promptly. Further updates will be provided to passengers as the situation develops.

Cyprus Transport Israel

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Israel’s PM pitches fiber optic cable idea to link Asia, Middle East to Europe
ECONOMY

Israel’s PM pitches fiber optic cable idea to link Asia, Middle East to Europe

Positive outlook for Cyprus-Israel pipeline
ECONOMY

Positive outlook for Cyprus-Israel pipeline

Cyprus says in talks with Israel over pipeline linking gas fields
ECONOMY

Cyprus says in talks with Israel over pipeline linking gas fields

Cyprus: Plant to process Israeli gas for export an option
ECONOMY

Cyprus: Plant to process Israeli gas for export an option

Cyprus eases construction permit requirements
INFRASTRUCTURE

Cyprus eases construction permit requirements

IMF: Growth to slow down in Cyprus
FINANCE

IMF: Growth to slow down in Cyprus