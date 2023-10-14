Cyprus Air, TUS suspend Tel Aviv flights

Cyprus Airways and TUS have announced the temporary suspension of their Larnaca-Tel Aviv routes, effective immediately.

In a press release, Cyprus Airways announced that flight CY311 arrived back at Larnaca’s Hermes International Airport safely at 4.10 p.m. on Thursday, being the final flight on the route for the time being.

Paul Sies, CEO of Cyprus Airways, said: “The decision to suspend our Larnaca-Tel Aviv route wasn’t made lightly, but safety has and will always be our highest priority. We stand in solidarity with all those affected and will do everything in our power to recommence operations when it is safe to do so.”

The airline will continue to closely monitor the situation and collaborate with international and local authorities. Further updates regarding the resumption of the route will be communicated as soon as they are available, it concluded.

TUS Airways, a Cyprus-based carrier, also announced the suspension of all flights to and from Tel Aviv, effective from Saturday. This decision impacts routes between Tel Aviv and Larnaca and Paphos, as well as services to Athens and Iraklio on Crete.

In the preceding week, from Saturday (October 7, when the Hamas attack began) to Friday, October 13, TUS operated its scheduled flights at the mentioned airports, while adding more than 25 extra flights to and from Tel Aviv to assist passengers in reaching their destinations.

Philip Saunders, first commercial director of TUS Airways, expressed the airline’s deep regret at the necessity to suspend the Tel Aviv flights. He emphasized that safety remains their top priority, and this decision followed a comprehensive assessment of the evolving situation in Israel. The airline’s staff and flight crew had diligently worked to enhance the air link with Israel by operating additional flights. TUS is committed to re-establishing the connection between Cyprus and Tel Aviv, with a goal to resume flights when safety and feasibility permits.

TUS Airways will continue daily evaluations of the situation and aims to restart flights as soon as conditions allow. The airline advised passengers whose flights have been canceled not to contact its call center due to high call volumes, assuring that refunds for affected passengers will be processed promptly. Further updates will be provided to passengers as the situation develops.