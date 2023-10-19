ECONOMY BANKING

Deadline on foreclosures in Cyprus is looming

Deadline on foreclosures in Cyprus is looming
Panayiotis Rougalas

Cyprus is nearing the end of the suspension of divestments of primary residences worth up to 350,000 euros, but a solution remains elusive regarding open funds tied to the divestment framework. 

Meanwhile, credit buyback companies, feeling the pressure of time, are devising aggressive resolution strategies to ensure returns on their investments in the secondary loan market.

In the coming days, we can expect credit buyout companies to initiate real estate offers, massive loan write-offs (with borrower cooperation) and other innovative approaches. They are even considering sharing part of their profit with borrowers due to their favorable acquisition of problematic loan portfolios from banks in Cyprus.

True, the story so far indicates significant progress. Cyprus banks have been diligently shedding nonperforming loans, primarily to American investment funds, resulting in a remarkable reduction of problem loans on their balance sheets.

From December 31, 2017 to June 30, 2023 a total decrease of 18.5 billion, or 89.7%, has been achieved, leaving problem loans limited to €2.11 billion out of a total of €24.4 billion granted.

Cyprus Banking

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Investment grade for BoC and Hellenic
CYPRUS

Investment grade for BoC and Hellenic

Bank rivalry set to benefit Cypriot market
BANKING

Bank rivalry set to benefit Cypriot market

Cyprus banks to serve the elderly first
BANKING

Cyprus banks to serve the elderly first

Cyprus banks in takeover discussions
BANKING

Cyprus banks in takeover discussions

Eurobank Cyprus now controls 46.5% of Hellenic Bank
ECONOMY

Eurobank Cyprus now controls 46.5% of Hellenic Bank

Deposits in Cyprus rise by €400 mln
BANKING

Deposits in Cyprus rise by €400 mln