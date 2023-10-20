Greek development minister in Beijing for Belt and Road Forum

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday met with Greek Development Minister Kostas Skrekas who is in Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

Greece is an important partner in jointly building the Belt and Road and cooperation between China and Greece “has achieved fruitful outcomes,” Wang said, adding that China will “join hands” with Greece to push forward cooperation projects such as the Piraeus Port project and support connectivity in Europe.

Skrekas said that Greece and China have a high degree of mutual trust and a solid foundation for mutually beneficial cooperation.

“Being a reliable friend of China, Greece will continue to uphold the one-China principle, carry forward the tradition of friendship and deepen cooperation in various fields,” he said, adding that Greece will continue to actively participate in and promote the healthy and stable development of EU-China relations. [Xinhua]