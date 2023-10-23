ECONOMY RELOCATION

Digital nomads see their community grow in Greece

Digital nomads see their community grow in Greece

Greece seems to have entered the map of digital nomads for good.

According to data from Nomad List, it is estimated that in September of this year only, there were approximately 2,000 people working remotely in Athens alone.

The majority of workers who have registered a professional address in Greece in the past two years mainly originate from countries like Russia, Israel, Canada, the US and China.

That figure may actually be fairly conservative, if one considers that several European remote workers, who don’t need to register, have chosen Greece as their place of residence while working for some company or organization based abroad.

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Measures against auctions
SERVICERS

Measures against auctions

Upgrade is ‘official seal’ of economic recovery, says Mitsotakis
ECONOMY

Upgrade is ‘official seal’ of economic recovery, says Mitsotakis

Current account surplus grows further in August
ECONOMY

Current account surplus grows further in August

Minister defends provenance of higher revenues
ECONOMY

Minister defends provenance of higher revenues

IRIS to facilitate transactions
FINANCE

IRIS to facilitate transactions

IOBE anticipates Greek growth at 2.4%
ECONOMIC EXPANSION

IOBE anticipates Greek growth at 2.4%