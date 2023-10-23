Digital nomads see their community grow in Greece

Greece seems to have entered the map of digital nomads for good.

According to data from Nomad List, it is estimated that in September of this year only, there were approximately 2,000 people working remotely in Athens alone.

The majority of workers who have registered a professional address in Greece in the past two years mainly originate from countries like Russia, Israel, Canada, the US and China.

That figure may actually be fairly conservative, if one considers that several European remote workers, who don’t need to register, have chosen Greece as their place of residence while working for some company or organization based abroad.