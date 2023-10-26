ECONOMY FINANCE

Tax revenue overshoot in Jan-Sept

Tax revenue overshoot in Jan-Sept

Personal and corporate income taxes and value-added tax are the main contributors to the overperformance of tax revenues against the state budget target, as Wednesday’s final execution data for January-September showed.

VAT revenues amounted to 17.2 billion euros and were €779 million above the target. Income tax revenues amounted to €14.92 billion, beating the target by €614 million. Personal income tax was €830 million above the target and corporate income tax was €569 million higher than had been planned for.

Overall, tax revenues were up by €3.09 billion or 7.4% and amounted to €44.91 billion. Part of this increase, approximately €470 million, concerns the extension of the deadline for the payment of road tax until the end of February 2023, although it concerned the year 2022.

The budget recorded a primary surplus of €5.987 billion, against a target for a primary surplus of €2.436 billion.

At the general government level, as shown in the 2024 draft budget, it is predicted that this year’s budget will close with a primary surplus amounting to 1.1% of gross domestic product.

Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
POS all across the economy
FINANCE

POS all across the economy

2024 budget gets on a war footing
ECONOMY

2024 budget gets on a war footing

IRIS to facilitate transactions
FINANCE

IRIS to facilitate transactions

Greek rating going up, as Italy’s slides
MARKETS

Greek rating going up, as Italy’s slides

Evidence of fiscal prudence
FINANCE

Evidence of fiscal prudence

Hopes crisis won’t spread
FINANCE

Hopes crisis won’t spread