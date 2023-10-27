ECONOMY PROPERTY

Prices of new-build homes in Athens beat all-time highs of 2008

The prices of newly built houses in the high-demand districts of Athens have now risen above the all-time record set in 2008.

In the southern suburbs the prices of new constructions are 30% higher compared to 2008, while in the center of Athens and in the northern suburbs the increase amounts to 20% over 2008 prices.

In Attica as a whole the sales prices of newly built homes still fall short of the 2008 high, albeit marginally, by only 2-3%, while nationwide prices are 7-8% lower compared to 2008, as Solum Property Solutions head Panos Haralambopoulos told the Prodexpo real estate conference.

