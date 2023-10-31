Platform for whistleblowers

A bonus of up to 3,000 euros is promised to taxpayers who identify tax dodgers by scanning receipts through the “appodixi” cellphone app and discovering that it is either not genuine or has not been forwarded to the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE).

The relevant provision with incentives for taxpayers is to be added to the draft law to curb tax evasion that will be presented on Tuesday to the cabinet.

According to AADE data, over 235,000 citizens have already downloaded the app, a number expected to increase with the establishment of the “bonus.” Since the day it was activated, 135,000 complaints have been submitted, of which 75,000 were anonymous and 60,000 were provided with the senders name.

However, in addition to the above application, the National Economy and Finance Ministry and AADE on Monday presented another platform for “citizen complaints,” which is available on the digital portal myAADE (myaade.gov.gr) via the Applications/Popular Applications/Citizens’ Complaints route and enables interested parties to automatically submit their complaints and information, named or anonymous, choosing one or more of the following subject categories: corruption/integrity violations; tax violations; and customs violations.

Complaints and information submitted through the platform are automatically forwarded, depending on subject matter, to the relevant audit services for further investigation, as well as to the Internal Affairs Directorate, when the cases concern matters of its competence.

Referring to the new complaints platform implemented, Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said: “Today AADE takes two steps forward. A digital modernization step and a step to deal with illegality and tax evasion. As regards digital modernization, it is important that this electronic platform, the digital platform for complaints in relation to tax evasion, is now moving forward… The fight against tax evasion is one of the most basic initiatives, not only of the ministry but also of this government.”