Investor interest in Trade Estates REIC’s public offering

The participation of investors – institutional or not – is particularly high in the public offering of the Fourlis group’s Trade Estates Real Estate Investment Company, which started on Wednesday and ends on Friday.

The company is proceeding with a capital increase offering up to 28,169,015 new shares, with a nominal value of 1.60 euros each, and by canceling the priority right of existing shareholders.

The offering price range is set between €1.92 and €2.13 per share and the aim is to raise capital of €56.9 million.

The firm has just secured the green light from REDS to buy the latter’s Smart Park asset.