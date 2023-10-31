Delta Foods returning to the ice cream market

Delta Foods is returning to the standardized ice cream category where it had a leading position from 1967 to 2006.

This is through the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Cold Sin announced on Monday.

Cold Sin is the official ice cream distributor of Mars Hellas SA, the official distributor of General Mills SA ice creams that has the premium brand Haagen-Dazs, while it is also the exclusive distributor of Italian ice cream company Sammontana SpA for Greece and Cyprus.

For now, Delta Foods’ return is limited to the distribution of ice cream, but the company may later become active again in production as well.