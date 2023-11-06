ECONOMY

Greek startup environment is world’s 37th friendliest

Greek startup environment is world’s 37th friendliest
[Shutterstock]

According to the ranking of StartupBlink (“Top 100 Countries for Startup-Business Friendliness 2023”), an organization that evaluates and maps the startup ecosystems of 1,000 cities in 100 countries worldwide, Greece is among the countries with the friendliest business environment for startups, coming in at 37th place and moving up six places compared to the previous count. 

While this development is welcome, the country still remains behind both Bulgaria (34th) and Romania (36th). 

In fact, compared with Western European countries, where the “heart” of innovation beats, Greece ranks 18th among 22 countries, followed by Cyprus (19th), Malta (20th), Liechtenstein (21st) and Andorra (22nd). 

Italy ranks 17th, Belgium 16th and Luxembourg 15th. At the top of the list is the United Kingdom, followed by Norway, Sweden, Germany, Denmark and Switzerland. In the EU as a whole, Greece is still low, occupying 26th place. That is because despite the progress recorded, Greece still lags in basic areas that count toward the startup business environment score.

Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Avgenakis talks exports with Indian counterparts
ECONOMY

Avgenakis talks exports with Indian counterparts

Why PPC is acquiring the Kotsovolos chain
BUSINESS

Why PPC is acquiring the Kotsovolos chain

More multinationals come under scrutiny
ECONOMY

More multinationals come under scrutiny

First Apple Premium Partner Store in Greece set for launch
ECONOMY

First Apple Premium Partner Store in Greece set for launch

Investor interest in Trade Estates REIC’s public offering
BUSINESS

Investor interest in Trade Estates REIC’s public offering

PPC acquires Kotsovolos from UK retailer Currys for 200mln euros
ECONOMY

PPC acquires Kotsovolos from UK retailer Currys for 200mln euros