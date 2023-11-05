Avgenakis talks exports with Indian counterparts

Issues related to developing partnerships in agri-food products between Greece and India were discussed in a series of meetings by Greek Agricultural Development & Foods Minister Lefteris Avgenakis with India’s ministers Parshottam Rupala (Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries) and Piyush Goyal (Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution) during his visit to New Delhi on Friday.

According to a Greek ministry statement, Avgenakis discussed, among other things, the exchange of technical know-how with Minister Rupala while they agreed on exchanges of business delegations to strengthen collaboration between the two countries. They also addressed the issue of new certifications for Greek dairy products exported to India.

Avgenakis then met with Minister Goyal.

At talks with both ministers, the Greek official discussed the creation at a Greek port of a Safety and Origination Center for imports of Indian products to Europe and the Middle East. This would certify the safety of Indian foods imported into Greece and the European Union, the statement said.

Among other issues of mutual interest discussed were sectors such as water and irrigation infrastructure, foods and the export of Greek kiwis, oranges and apples to India, and herbs and pharmaceutical plants.

As Avgenakis said, Greece and India have common values and interests, which forms a strong foundation to boost trade relations in agri-food.