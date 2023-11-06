ECONOMY TECHNOLOGY

Bureaucracy still feeds on procedures

Bureaucracy still feeds on procedures
[AP]

If in recent years the state has managed to grab the low-hanging fruit, i.e. to achieve some easy victories in the digitization of the state, it is now called upon to target the fruit at the highest point of the tree.

Today, approximately 1,600 services are provided through the gov.gr platform, the processing of which required, in the past, a series of counter visits and a multi-day wait. Now, two are the most important priorities: That all services should be provided in an automated manner, that the citizen’s involvement should be limited to the submission of the request, and that the number of documents required to complete a procedure be reduced.

In he summer 2022, the then Digital Governance minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis, presented “Mitos,” the national register of procedures, which precisely describes the steps, the costs, the number of supporting documents and the time required by the state to complete a series of administrative procedures.

To date, approximately 3,200 “mapped” procedures have been added to the register, while approximately 1,300 are still pending. However, of the 4,500 government procedures initially recorded, only 27 have been simplified.

Technology

