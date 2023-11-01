ECONOMY

Greece turning into energy and technology hub

Development Minister Kostas Skrekas said on Tuesday at the Athens Investment Forum that the aim is the maintenance of sustainable growth rates, adding that “we cannot however rely only on tourism.”

Skrekas underlined that the government’s strategic plan is to turn the country into an energy and technology hub.

The minister pointed out the significant progress made in the field of renewable energy sources, adding that the government offers the necessary political stability for the maintenance of the sustainable growth rates in parallel with meeting the targets for environmental protection.

Furthermore, he noted that the country may become one of the two most important technological hubs of Southern Europe, noting that political stability is a prerequisite for investment interest to remain high.

Skrekas also reminded that foreign direct investments grew by 57% in 2022.

