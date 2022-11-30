PM hails Greek role in improving energy security

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday hailed Greece’s role in improving energy security in the region, amid the disruption caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The crisis is changing the energy map of Europe and Greece is at the forefront of this change,” he told an international conference on liquefied natural gas (LNG) held in Athens.

Mitsotakis mentioned several existing and planned projects that will enable Greece to boost its energy exports, including the new floating tank at Revithoussa, an island west of Athens, the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) in Alexandroupoli, northern Greece, which is expected be operational by early 2024, the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) transferring natural gas from Azerbaijan to Europe via Greece, and the Greek-Bulgarian natural gas pipeline (IGB), which was inaugurated last month.

“In a few years we may have two, three or even four floating LNG stations,” Mitsotakis said. “We want to help our neighbors to diversify their energy supplies and to improve the stability associated with energy security,” he said. [AMNA]