Hatzidakis in Brussels for Eurogrou, Ecofin meetings

Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis is scheduled to travel to Brussels on Wednesday to participate in the Eurogroup and ECOFIN meetings.

The Eurogroup meeting is set for Wednesday and will revolve around discussions concerning macroeconomic developments within the eurozone, with a specific focus on inflation, the future prospects and challenges regarding the international competitiveness of the European economy, the Banking Union, and the trajectory of European capital markets.

On Thursday, the ECOFIN meeting will convene, primarily to address the reform of economic governance rules. The agenda will also encompass talks on the economic impact of the conflict in Ukraine, the future direction of the European Semester, and the Annual Report of the European Fiscal Council for 2023.

During the meetings, Minister Hatzidakis will engage in discussions with various European officials on the sidelines. [AMNA]