ECONOMY

Heating allowance application deadline on Dec 8

Heating allowance application deadline on Dec 8

The electronic platform for the submission of applications for the heating allowance has opened.

Beneficiaries have a December 8 deadline to submit applications.

The first part of the payment of the heating allowance will be paid by December 22, which this year ranges from 100 to 1,000 euros.

Those who were also beneficiaries of the heating allowance during the 2022-2023 winter season receive as an advance heating allowance the total amount of allowance that was paid to them during last year’s season.

Energy

