ECONOMY BUSINESS

PPC sees operating earnings jump more than 45%

PPC sees operating earnings jump more than 45%
[Intime]

The sharp drop in energy prices compared to last year’s nine-month highs reduced Public Power Corporation’s spending on energy purchases, natural gas and CO2 emissions by more than 50% in the first nine months of 2023 and led to a 45.4% increase in operating profitability, PPC reported on Thursday.

In contrast, the drop in wholesale prices and the decrease in the volume of electricity sales, on the drop in domestic demand and the reduction of PPC’s share in the supply, slashed the company’s turnover by 3.04 billion euros, or 35.5% year-on-year. Nine-month turnover dropped to €5.52 billion from €8.563 billion last year.

Business Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Helleniq Energy EBITDA totals €968 mln in Jan-Sept
ECONOMY

Helleniq Energy EBITDA totals €968 mln in Jan-Sept

ENI set to start drilling off Cyprus
ENERGY

ENI set to start drilling off Cyprus

Danish offshore wind market leader comes to Athens
ECONOMY

Danish offshore wind market leader comes to Athens

PPC acquires Enel Romania
BUSINESS

PPC acquires Enel Romania

Mytilineos signs MoU with South Korean giant
ECONOMY

Mytilineos signs MoU with South Korean giant

DESFA, Nomagas sign deal to build Greece-North Macedonia gas interconnector 
ECONOMY

DESFA, Nomagas sign deal to build Greece-North Macedonia gas interconnector 