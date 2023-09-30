DESFA, Nomagas sign deal to build Greece-North Macedonia gas interconnector 

The Hellenic Gas Transmission System Operator (DESFA) will supervise the construction of the natural gas interconnector linking Greece with North Macedonia, including the section in the neighboring country, following a government agreement signed in March 2021.

The contract was signed on Wednesday between DESFA and Nomagas, the state natural gas distribution company of North Macedonia, after winning an international tender in which four companies participated.

The European Investment Bank will fund the project with 2.475 billion euros.

The pipeline section in North Macedonia will have a length of 68 kilometers, part of an 123 km interconnector project which will be ready by the end of 2024.