Danish offshore wind market leader comes to Athens

Northern Europe has turned its eyes to Greece for the operation of offshore wind farms, having deemed that the framework for the market has matured. Denmark’s Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP), a global leader in the offshore wind market, is opening its offices in Athens on Thursday, November 9.

As it announced last week, its Greek office will be one of two COP Global Hubs, which will serve the company’s 17 offices in Europe, Asia and America.

On Tuesday Environment and Energy Minister Thodoros Skylakakis will signal the opening of the promising market in Greece to the investment community, presenting at a press conference the national development program for offshore wind farms drawn up by the regulator; this will include a total of 12 areas, of which six will be auctioned in the first phase of its development (until 2030).

With a presence in flagship projects around the world, COP is an exclusive partner of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), with which Mytilineos signed a cooperation agreement for the Greek offshore wind farm market in 2021.