ECONOMY

Foreclosures suspended for Thessaly flood victims

Foreclosures suspended for Thessaly flood victims
A flooded area is seen in the aftermath of Storm Daniel, in Megala Kalyvia, Greece, on September 9, 2023. [Giannis Floulis/Reuters]

Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis has announced that enforcement actions on movable or immovable property for natural persons and businesses affected by the heavy rains, floods and landslides in September in the region of Thessaly in central Greece are suspended for six months.

The decision provides for the suspension until March 4, 2024 of auctions, seizures, foreclosures, as well as the deadlines for the exercise of legal remedies and aids relating to pending enforcement proceedings.

Beneficiaries of the suspension are businesses certified as affected by a certificate of the Regional Authority of Thessaly and included in the framework of state assistance to affected businesses, as well as natural persons who are certified as having suffered damage to their homes, in the context of their inclusion in the housing assistance and building compensation scheme.

Economy Property

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Short-term rentals account for 1.65% of Greek GDP
ECONOMY

Short-term rentals account for 1.65% of Greek GDP

Nicosia unveils policy on housing problem
CYPRUS

Nicosia unveils policy on housing problem

Filling 750,000 empty houses
PROPERTY

Filling 750,000 empty houses

Fewer Greeks own their home
PROPERTY

Fewer Greeks own their home

Containing ‘gray’ transactions
PROPERTY TAXATION

Containing ‘gray’ transactions

Real estate prices reaching record highs
ECONOMY

Real estate prices reaching record highs