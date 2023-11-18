Bank of Greece: State budget records primary surplus

The Greek state budget recorded a primary surplus of 5.8 billion euros, on a cash basis, in the January-October period this year, after a primary deficit of €859 million in the same period in 2022, the Bank of Greece said on Friday.

The central bank said the cash result of the central administration recorded a surplus of €93 million, after a deficit of €6.399 billion in the same period last year.

This development mainly reflects the rising revenue of the regular budget, totaling €50.714 billion this year from €44.948 billion in 2022, while regular budget spending amounted to €47.811 billion, compared to €48.965 billion in 2022.