ECONOMY

Bank of Greece: State budget records primary surplus

Bank of Greece: State budget records primary surplus

The Greek state budget recorded a primary surplus of 5.8 billion euros, on a cash basis, in the January-October period this year, after a primary deficit of €859 million in the same period in 2022, the Bank of Greece said on Friday.

The central bank said the cash result of the central administration recorded a surplus of €93 million, after a deficit of €6.399 billion in the same period last year.

This development mainly reflects the rising revenue of the regular budget, totaling €50.714 billion this year from €44.948 billion in 2022, while regular budget spending amounted to €47.811 billion, compared to €48.965 billion in 2022.

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greeks fall into the subscription trap
SERVICES

Greeks fall into the subscription trap

Athens taken to European Court over state arrears
ECONOMY

Athens taken to European Court over state arrears

Property rate adjustments set for 2025
ECONOMY

Property rate adjustments set for 2025

More fines for multinationals
RETAIL

More fines for multinationals

Profits drive prices higher
INFLATION

Profits drive prices higher

Mitsotakis says Gaza conflict will not greatly impact Greek tourism
ECONOMY

Mitsotakis says Gaza conflict will not greatly impact Greek tourism