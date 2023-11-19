Athens airport’s nine-month turnover and profits take off

Athens International Airport showed significant growth in its fundamentals during the first nine months of this year compared to the same period of 2022.

According to the financial results published by the company for the purpose of distributing an interim dividend, the turnover, on a year-on-year basis, increased by 29.8% in the January-September period, to 463.6 million euros, while earnings before taxes, interest and depreciation increased by 29.3%, to €322 million.

Net profits (after taxes) increased by 43% to €188.6 million and amount to €0.63 per share (+43%).

In the nine months, compared to the corresponding period of 2022, the “Eleftherios Venizelos” airport increased its cash reserves and cash equivalents by 13.6%, to €579.4 million.

Athens International Airport is working towards being listed on the Athens Stock Exchange, with the initial public offering (IPO) expected to take place in early 2024. It is also expected to be the largest since 2000.

The percentage to be allocated at the IPO is 30% and is the one held by the state asset utilization fund (TAIPED). The latter, which is a subsidiary of Superfund, has chosen Bank of America Corp and Morgan Stanley as advisors for the IPO, and Deutsche Bank AG as lead book manager and financial advisor on the deal.