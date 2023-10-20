PM: Greece attracts foreign capital

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stressed the importance of foreign investments for Greece on the occasion of the privatization of Igoumenitsa port at an event on Friday.

“Today is a very important day not only for Igoumenitsa but for the whole of the Epirus region, which is really embarking on a journey into a new era from its largest port,” Mitsotakis said at the ceremony for the sale of the majority package of shares (67%) of the Igoumenitsa Port Organization to a joint venture led by the Italian Grimaldi group.

“The transfer of the management of the port of Igoumenitsa to a large shipping giant such as the Grimaldi group means further growth for both the national and the local economy. It is an important investment with significant revenues for the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (TAIPED) that exceeds 84 million euros. An investment that will act as a driving force of progress for more jobs, for a better life throughout Western Greece,” the prime minister said.

“Igoumenitsa is the counmtry’s third largest port, it is a critical gateway of the country, a vital link for the supply chain and the markets in what is essentially the western gateway of the country to Europe. A bridge for passengers and goods to and from Italy and at the same time a hub connecting the Ionian and Adriatic with the entire southeastern Mediterranean,” he said. “We are therefore talking about an important international port, which is being upgraded and will give a significant boost to many areas of economic and social life.”

Moreover, he underlined that the Grimaldi group is also interested in the port of Iraklio on Crete, and the relevant sales contract will be signed soon.

He also stressed that the president and CEO of the Grimaldi group, Emmanuel Grimaldi, said that he will bring decarbonization technology to the port of Igoumenitsa, so that it becomes a model of the green transition.

Mitsotakis emphasized that public and private sector partnerships have brought great progress in Greece. “Greece is becoming a magnet for capital from outside its borders,” the prime minister said, concluding his greeting at the ceremony.