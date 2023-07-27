ECONOMY PRIVATIZATION

AIA on verge of being listed on ATHEX

The venture of listing Athens International Airport is set to begin, following the tabling of the relevant amendment in Parliament this week. It will change the management system of AIA, allowing for its listing on the stock market.

The stake to be listed belongs to state asset utilization fund TAIPED and amounts to 30% of the company.

The agreement between the state and PSP Investments (the Canadian group which controls 40% and the management) provides for the right of the latter to acquire, upon the shares’ listing, an additional 10% stake, but at a reasonable premium that will be based on the share price to be established through the listing process. 

