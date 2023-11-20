Gov’t insists on presumed income rules

The new tax bill is expected to be submitted to Parliament at the end of the month without any substantial changes, at least in terms of the way freelancers and the self-employed will be taxed, through a system of arbitrary calculation of their earnings (“presumptive income”).

Officials at the Ministry of National Economy and Finance emphasize that the various requests that have been submitted during the bill’s public consultation phase, such as for example the calculation-netting of rental income that a professional may have, have been rejected, as well as the calculation of family income.

As the officials stress, it would make no sense to announce a draft law that would eventually exempt various professional groups or cases, effectively leaving a large part of professionals out of the presumptive income.

There will also be no exemptions for people with a certain family income or with revenues from rents.

About 900 comments/proposals from taxpayers were submitted to the public consultation until Friday, as one after another professional group claim they should be exempted, but the government is showing no signs of backtracking, except for some fine-tuning.