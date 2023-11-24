ECONOMY

Gov’t spokesman denies tax measure is horizontal

Government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis commented on the draft taxation bill in an interview on Open TV on Friday, saying that it started from the unassailable position that it was not permissible for half of freelance workers to declare successive years of losses and for 71% to declare an annual income that is smaller than that of a minimum wage worker.

He denied that the measure was horizontal, pointing out that the minimum income would not apply to those just starting out for the first three years, while there will be further discounts in the fourth and fifth years. 

Taxation

