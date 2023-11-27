ECONOMY BANKING

Interest rate on deposits still very low

Interest rate on deposits still very low

For a term deposit of 50,000 euros, the interest rate given by European banks, in countries from Italy to Lithuania and from Germany to Sweden, is between 3.50% and 4.55%, while in Greece the corresponding interest rate is just between 1% and 1.5%.

From the data collected by Kathimerini, it appears that Greece lies fourth from bottom in terms of returns on term deposits of up to one year from households, with an average interest rate of 1.73%, while the corresponding average interest rate in the eurozone amounted to 3% in September.

For small amounts, under €10,000, term deposits make absolutely no financial sense, since their interest rate rarely exceeds 1% at Greek lenders.

Greek banks maintain the spread between lending and deposit rates at high levels, thereby enhancing profitability from the main source of income, which is interest income.

A notable difference from other countries is that local banks also follow the practice of increasing yields quarterly, starting from very low levels such as 0.30% (annualized) for the first quarter with a gradual increase per quarter depending on duration and amount.

Banking

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Foreign investors ‘trust NBG’
BANKING

Foreign investors ‘trust NBG’

Hercules 3 to come with stricter regulations
BANKING

Hercules 3 to come with stricter regulations

Savings in Cyprus decline
BANKING

Savings in Cyprus decline

Greeks ate into savings in 2022
BANKING

Greeks ate into savings in 2022

Stournaras: Europe’s economy needs more integration
ECONOMY

Stournaras: Europe’s economy needs more integration

Earnings boost for Hellenic Bank
BANKING

Earnings boost for Hellenic Bank