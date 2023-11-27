Foreign investors ‘trust NBG’

The share capital of National Bank of Greece (NBG), the country’s biggest lender by assets, is now covered by over two thirds (67%) by international investors, and of these, one in two is of a long-term profile, the managing director of NBG, Pavlos Mylonas, points out in an interview with Kathimerini.

He goes on to emphasize the success of the recent placement, which as he underlines was supported “by the significant improvement that has taken place in the bank over the last five years.”

Referring to the challenges of the following day, Mylonas emphasizes the completion of the technological transformation of the lender, as well as the support of the country’s energy transition.

National Bank, as he notes, “has developed the necessary know-how and has set specific goals for the transition of businesses and households to a more sustainable economic model, financing the relevant investments.”

He further states that he is “optimistic that housing credit in the coming years will see a significant boom. Additional demand will come from the need for environmental upgrading of houses.”