State-of-the-art livestock facilities foreseen for flood-stricken Thessaly plain

Floodwaters and mud cover the plain in the town of Palamas, after the country's rainstorm record, in Karditsa, Thessaly region, central Greece, on Sept. 8, 2023. [Vaggelis Kousioras/AP]

The livestock facilities that will be built anew on the flood-destroyed plain of Thessaly will be state-of-the-art and include escape routes for animals in case of new floods, officials at the Agricultural Development and Foods Ministry told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

In addition, they will be fully funded by the state.

Livestock farm construction will be funded 100% by Measure 5.2 of the Agricultural Development Program, they said, following the September floods.

The measure foresees a total budget of 45 million euros.

This was also noted by Minister Lefteris Avgenakis at a recent event at which the Dutch consulting company HVA presented its first report on Thessaly’s protection from floods in the future.

The new investment is separate from the payments made by state aid for the same expenses, the ministry officials said.

The building plans will include sample sheep and cattle facilities with full building details.

In addition, all animals lost will be replaced free of charge, the officials said.

According to official data, over 115,000 sheep, goats, cattle and pigs drowned in September’s floods.

Livestock farmers who want to remain in their profession will be able to replace their animals for free “without spending a single euro,” the officials said, through the same Measure 5.2.