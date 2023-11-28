ECONOMY NATURAL DISASTERS

Counting hotel losses from Rhodes fires and Thessaly floods

The direct effects on the hotel businesses of Thessaly and Rhodes from the summer floods and fires, respectively, are calculated at 95 million euros.

The Institute of Tourism Research and Forecasts (ITEP) of the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels estimates the effects of Storm Daniel on Thessaly at 189,000 overnight stays and €22.4 million.

Regarding the effects that this summer’s extensive fires had on the hotels of Rhodes, ITEP estimates them at €73 million in terms of lost revenue, as evidenced by the corresponding decrease in the average occupancy rate of local hotels, which fell in August to 86% versus 94% in August 2022.

