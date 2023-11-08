ECONOMY

Insurance compensations for damages in Storm Daniel at €372 mln, says report

Insurance compensations for damages in Storm Daniel at €372 mln, says report
File photo.

Compensations for property damages caused by the recent Storm Daniel, as reported by the Hellenic Association of Insurance Companies (HAIC) on Tuesday, are estimated to exceed 372 million euros.

Data provided by insurance companies for the report reveal a total of 7,426 registered damages, with 5,138 related to property insurances (amounting to 364.2 million euros), 2,278 damages concerning automobiles (7.74 million euros), 6 claims for sea vessel insurances (42,000 euros), and 4 claims for transportation insurances (61,500 euros).

Notably, this is the highest payout in Greece for damages resulting from floods and storms since HAIC began collecting such data in 1993. [AMNA]

Natural disaster

