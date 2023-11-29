ECONOMY FINANCE

Approval of RRF finance of €3.64 bln

Approval of RRF finance of €3.64 bln

The European Commission has preliminarily approved Greece’s request for the disbursement of 3.64 billion euros under the Recovery and Resilience Facility. Of the €3.64 billion, €1.69 billion comprises grants and €1.95 billion loans.

In May, Greece submitted a payment request to the Commission for grants, based on the achievement of the 39 milestones and three targets selected. On November 22, Greece also submitted a payment request for loans concerning the achievement of one target.

The Commission said Greece had successfully implemented its 39 milestones and four targets. The milestones and targets include a series of reforms to enhance efficiency in public administration, including establishing a multi-level governance system that will streamline the allocation of responsibilities between central, regional and local authorities, and to enhance the fight against corruption and smuggling.

Other reforms include addressing weaknesses in urban planning, promoting the upskilling for employees and the unemployed, and establishing a regulatory authority to enable a more rational and effective waste management system and more sustainable management of water resources.

Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
State-of-the-art livestock facilities foreseen for flood-stricken Thessaly plain
ECONOMY

State-of-the-art livestock facilities foreseen for flood-stricken Thessaly plain

New ECB rating agency Scope puts greater weight on eurozone protection mechanisms
ECONOMY

New ECB rating agency Scope puts greater weight on eurozone protection mechanisms

Greek budget records primary surplus of 6.08 billion euros in Jan-Oct
ECONOMY

Greek budget records primary surplus of 6.08 billion euros in Jan-Oct

Short-term rental fee growth
TAXATION

Short-term rental fee growth

Probing tax residents abroad
FINANCE

Probing tax residents abroad

EU offers boost to stricken Greek farmers
FINANCE

EU offers boost to stricken Greek farmers