ECONOMY

OECD sees Greek economy growing 2.4% this year

OECD sees Greek economy growing 2.4% this year

The Greek economy is projected to grow by 2.4% this year and 2% in 2024, rising again to 2.4% in 2025, the OECD said in its economic survey report released on Wednesday.

The Paris-based organization said that Greece’s strong economic rebound from the Covid-19 crisis is being put to the test by surging energy and food prices and renewed global uncertainty.

The survey said that continued policy reforms over recent years have been a key factor behind the country’s robust post-pandemic recovery and have put the economy in a stronger position to face current headwinds.

GDP has returned to pre-pandemic levels, helped by effective government support, a revival in tourism and exports, and improved investor and consumer confidence.

Employment growth has been strong, creating over a quarter of a million new jobs since before the start of the pandemic, reducing the unemployment rate to a 12-year low of 11.6%.

To sustain the recovery, the survey recommends the better allocation of public spending, strengthening public revenues, improving the functioning of the labor market and keeping up efforts to create a more dynamic business sector.

“Greece’s robust and targeted policy response to the pandemic secured a strong and rapid recovery. The government’s Greece 2.0 recovery plan is already laying the strong foundations for Greece’s ability to tackle future challenges,” OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said, presenting the survey.

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
New tax bill heads to Parliament
ECONOMY

New tax bill heads to Parliament

Greece to repay more eurozone bailout loans ahead of schedule
ECONOMY

Greece to repay more eurozone bailout loans ahead of schedule

PM: Greece an investor focus
INVESTMENTS

PM: Greece an investor focus

Poverty threatening children in Greece
SOCIAL POLICY

Poverty threatening children in Greece

New ECB rating agency Scope puts greater weight on eurozone protection mechanisms
ECONOMY

New ECB rating agency Scope puts greater weight on eurozone protection mechanisms

Hellenic Post set to keep compounding losses
BUSINESS

Hellenic Post set to keep compounding losses