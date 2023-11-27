Poverty threatening children in Greece

Greece is one of the worst countries in the European Union for a child to live in, as it appears that the youngest citizens pay the highest price for the chronic inadequacies of the state, the low quality of the education system and the health system, as well as the inability of the social protection system to really and effectively support them.

While pensioners and other social groups receive retroactive benefits and emergency aid, children find themselves unprotected from poverty. The state’s silence on the fact that every day one in five children living in Greece is at risk from the specter of social exclusion is deafening.

Last Tuesday the National Center for Social Solidarity (EKKA) presented the problem in depth, highlighting children as the biggest victims of ineffective policies without targeting.

They came to the conclusion that children have a voice and we must listen to those who live next door to them, as child poverty is an unacceptable and socially pressing problem. Almost one in three children (27.1%) is at risk of poverty. That rate is 8.5 percentage points higher than the corresponding percentage of the total population (18.6%).