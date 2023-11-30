Greece is a rising energy provider in SE Europe, says US envoy

Greece is a rising energy provider in Southeastern Europe, and a country firmly placed among the ten most important countries in terms of renewable energy sources, the US Ambassador to the country, George Tsunis, said on Wednesday, at the Athens Security Forum.

Addressing the thematic forum “The New Europe – Facing the Challenges of Multiple Crises,” the American diplomat spoke of a much needed cooperation among allies to address the challenges in matters of international order, and that parallel to this cooperation runs a deep commitment to safeguarding democracy, the democratic ethos and the notion of freedom.

The Athens Security Forum is organized by the Institute of International Relations (IDIS), which is affiliated with the Department of International & European Studies at Panteion University of Social & Political Sciences. It is being held at the Hellenic Armed Forces Officers’ Club.