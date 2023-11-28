Skylakakis stresses Greece’s huge wind and solar potential

Environment and Energy Minister Thodoros Skylakakis said on Monday that the green transition constitutes a major opportunity for Greece to become an energy exporter and is directly connected with the country’s energy security, addressing the conference “Energy Security and Green Growth,” organized by the ministry.

Skylakakis underlined that the country has huge wind and solar potential and the highest potential in the Eastern Mediterranean in terms of wind quality in the field of offshore wind parks, which he described as a national target of high importance.

For his part, US Ambassador George Tsunis praised the country’s progress in the field of renewable energy sources, noting that Greece is among the EU’s top 10 member-states.