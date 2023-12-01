ECONOMY SHIPPING

Elefsis may build new Attica Group ferries

ANEK ferry company and Elefsis Shipyards are in discussions for the execution of a 1-billion-euro shipbuilding budget program for the modernization of the Attica Group fleet.

Talks concern both the maintenance and the installation of new dual-fuel engines on select ships in the fleet of 45 privately owned passenger ships and ferries owned by the Attica Group after the absorption of ANEK. In perspective, it also includes the construction of new ships for routes in the Adriatic, as well as the Aegean.

If talks come to fruition and the construction of new ships in Elefsina begins in the next few years, they will be the first to be built in Greece after 16 years.

