Thessaloniki Port Authority SA on its investment in Volos

The participation of Thessaloniki Port Authority SA (ThPA), owned by Greek-Russian businessmen Ivan Savvidis, in the tender of the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (TAIPED) for the utilization of the port of Volos was decided by the Athens-listed company’s board of directors following a comprehensive market analysis and an assessment of Volos port’s development prospects, ThPA has announced.

The decision to participate in the tender is consistent with ThPA’s strategic business goals for the development and provision of a multi-gateway intermodal network and logistics solutions for the Balkans and the broader Southeast, Central and Eastern European region.

In this context, the expansion of ThPA’s activities through its participation in the Volos Port Authority aims to more effectively serve the needs, both in the markets of central and northern Greece and internationally, creating added value for the Greek economy and society.