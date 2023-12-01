Driver tries to pay fine in 15,500 coins

A routine fine payment at the Limassol Court on Tuesday took an unexpected and unconventional turn, leaving court officials and onlookers shaking their heads in disbelief.

A young citizen, recently found guilty of driving without a license and insurance, arrived at the court premises to settle a 500-euro fine. What made this seemingly routine transaction anything but ordinary was the choice of currency. Instead of the conventional banknotes, he arrived with a heavy suitcase, weighing 50 kilos, brimming with an unexpected form of payment – 15,500 coins of 1, 2, 5 and 10 cents.

The sheer volume and weight of the coins created an immediate stir. As the suitcase was opened, revealing the extensive collection of coins, the atmosphere at the Limassol Court became charged with a mix of surprise and confusion.

Despite the ingenuity of the young man’s attempt to fulfill his financial obligation, the court officials were quick to make a decision. In a surprising move, they declined the unconventional payment, citing the need for a more manageable and universally accepted form of currency. The man was directed to convert the coins into traditional banknotes.