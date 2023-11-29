ECONOMY TOURISM

Ambitious Cyprus tourism plans for 2024

Ambitious Cyprus tourism plans for 2024
MARIA ERACLEOUS

At 65.2 million euros, the proposed budget of the Cypriot Deputy Ministry of Tourism for 2024 surpasses previous years, accounting for initial budgets and excluding additional expenditures.

The Deputy Ministry was established in 2019 and its initial budget was €47.8 million, with additional expenditure of €4.3 million. In 2020, expenditure amounted to €52.8 million, with additional spending of €4.2 million. In 2021 (budget €47 million), additional expenditure was around €16 million. In 2022 (budget €53.5 million), additional spending was around €16.6 million, while in 2023 (budget €53.5 million), it was €38.79 million, including €16.4 million in promotion expenditure.

During the presentation of the 2024 budget to the Finance Committee of the House of Representatives, Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis stated that 50% of the available appropriations are for actions to promote the destination and enrich the tourism product, such as information campaigns, participation in exhibitions, and grant projects. The remainder will be used to support sectors with fixed costs such as salaries, operating costs, and social benefits. He also mentioned that the ministry is currently re-evaluating promotional activities and actions aimed at enriching the tourism product.

Promotion expenditure absorbs 25.25% of the ministry’s budget, totaling €16.4 million. This includes cooperation projects with tour operators and airlines (€10 million), advertising campaigns in tourism markets (€5 million), promotion of specific forms of tourism (€500,000), organization of public relations events abroad (€500,000), production of material for digital promotion (€148,000), development and promotion of the “Authentic Routes” program (€100,000), and other actions (€172,000).

According to the deputy minister’s presentation, the total expenditure for promotional purposes amounts to €19.7 million, consistent with 2022 and 2023. For 2024, in addition to the expenditure for promotional purposes, an amount of €2.65 million relates to participation in exhibitions and other events, and €650,000 for hospitality.

Expenditure on grants amounts to €12.8 million, representing 19.63% of the budget. Of this amount, €11.241 million concerns projects to promote specific forms of tourism.

Cyprus Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
BA, easyJet expand their Cyprus flights
AIR TRANSPORT

BA, easyJet expand their Cyprus flights

Celestyal Journey in Limassol
CYPRUS

Celestyal Journey in Limassol

Major growth in Cypriot tourism data
TOURISM

Major growth in Cypriot tourism data

Cyprus relies on imported tourism
TOURISM

Cyprus relies on imported tourism

More Nordic flights to go to Cyprus
AIR TRANSPORT

More Nordic flights to go to Cyprus

Cyprus sees 30% growth in tourism
TOURISM

Cyprus sees 30% growth in tourism